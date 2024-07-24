Former Deputy Minister Re-Arrested on New Theft Charges

Spread the love

HARARE – The former Deputy Minister of Information Bright Matonga has been re-arrested after initially being granted bail last month.

Matonga, who was previously released on a US$600 bail by Chegutu Magistrate Evelyn Mashawakure, now faces new allegations of stealing irrigation pipes.

Matonga’s lawyer, Innocent Muchini of Muchini Attorneys, informed The Herald that Matonga was detained early this morning on these new charges. Muchini stated that the specifics of the allegations are currently unclear and that he is traveling to Chegutu to gather more information. He plans to provide further details once he has the facts.

Matonga’s initial arrest on June 25, 2024, involved allegations of stealing farm implements valued at US$500,000. He had appeared in court last Friday and was remanded out of custody until August 22, 2024.

Source – The Herald

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...