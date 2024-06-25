Former Deputy Minister Arrested for Alleged Theft of Farm Equipment

Spread the love

Chegutu, Zimbabwe – Bright Matonga, who previously served as the Deputy Minister of Information, has been arrested on charges related to the theft of farm equipment valued at US$424,888.

Matonga’s arrest follows complaints from farmers who had leased his farm, accusing him of stealing valuable agricultural inputs. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest, stating, “The ZRP confirms that Bright Matonga has been arrested by Police in Chegutu in connection with two reports of theft made by farmers who were leasing his farm. A warrant of arrest was duly issued by the courts. More details will be released in due course.”

Matonga is currently held at Seruwe Police Station in Chegutu and is expected to appear before the Chegutu Magistrates Court soon.

Matonga has faced legal issues in the past. In 2019, he was arrested for defrauding a foreign investor of US$10,000 in a botched deal involving Zimbabwean trillion-dollar notes. He was eventually acquitted of those charges.

Matonga, who served in the cabinet of former President Robert Mugabe, took over Chigwell Estate in Chegutu in 2016. The farm was previously a thriving operation supporting about 500 workers and contributing US$4 million in exports. However, since Matonga took over, the farm has reportedly deteriorated significantly.

As investigations continue, Matonga’s case will proceed through the legal system. The court will evaluate the charges and determine the appropriate legal actions.

This arrest highlights ongoing issues within Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector, particularly concerning the management and leasing of farm properties. Further details on the case are expected to emerge as the legal process unfolds.

