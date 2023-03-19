Former CIO boss’ application for discharge dismissed

FORMER Central Intelligence Organisation director of economics Jimias Madzingira, who is accused of raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter, had his application for discharge at the close of state case dismissed by a Harare magistrate at the weekend.

Madzingira, who was being represented by Advocate Tazorora Musarurwa, denied the offence when he appeared before magistrate Estere Chivasa.

Three witnesses have testified in the matter.

Chivasa ruled that the accused should be put to defence case to answer to questions arises from the witnesses’ evidence.

Allegations are that sometime in August last year, the complainant was watching a movie in the lounge room and the accused invited her into his bedroom and made her to sit on the bed.

He allegedly closed the door and raped her

The complainant allegedly screamed, but no one heard her.

Accused only released her and pushed her out after he heard the gate being opened.

The complainant’s mother entered the house in a rush to pick up her cellphone which she had left behind and immediately left without talking to anyone.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...