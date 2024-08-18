Former Binga North MP Arrested at Beitbridge Border Post

Spread the love

Former Binga North Member of Parliament (MP) Prince Dubeko Sibanda was arrested on Saturday at the Beitbridge Border Post under circumstances that remain unclear. The arrest was confirmed by senior officials from the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) party, marking another incident in a string of detentions targeting opposition members.

Gift Ostallos Siziba, a prominent CCC official, expressed concerns about the situation, describing it as part of a broader effort by the ruling party to suppress dissent. “Honorable Prince Dubeko Sibanda has been arrested at the Beitbridge Border Post. The regime’s persecution of individuals it deems enemies of Zanu-PF continues,” Siziba said.

Pashor Raphael Sibanda, a former CCC legislator for Cowdray Park, also confirmed the arrest on social media. He disclosed that the arresting officers indicated the order for Sibanda’s detention came from Harare, where he is expected to face charges.

Sources cited by NewZimbabwe.com speculated that Sibanda’s arrest might be connected to a controversial social media post. In the post, Sibanda allegedly mocked Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is set to chair the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Troika on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation. Sibanda reportedly suggested that President Hassan received a substantial sum from Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to remain silent about the disputed 2023 presidential election results.

Prince Dubeko Sibanda, originally elected in 2018 as a representative for the Binga North constituency under the MDC Alliance, was later recalled by the MDC-T faction in October 2020. However, he rejoined the CCC and regained his seat in a March 2022 by-election. After securing re-election in the 2023 general elections, Sibanda, along with other CCC MPs, was recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claimed to be the party’s interim secretary-general. Although Sibanda sought to contest in the scheduled by-election for his constituency, he was barred by the Harare High Court.

Sibanda’s arrest comes shortly after the detention of former Budiriro MP Costa Machingauta, who was arrested last Thursday at his Harare home. Machingauta, a former deputy youth chairman for the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) who later joined the CCC, faces charges of inciting public violence and disorderly conduct. His arrest has drawn criticism from human rights organizations, with Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) advocating on his behalf. Machingauta appeared in court on Saturday and was remanded in custody until Monday, August 19, for a bail hearing.

These recent arrests have raised concerns about the ongoing crackdown on opposition figures and the state of political freedoms in Zimbabwe.

