Five Notorious Bank Robbers Arrested Following Failed Heist

KAMATIVI, Matabeleland North,– In a significant breakthrough, five notorious bank robbers have been apprehended in Kamativi, Matabeleland North, following a botched robbery attempt that set off a chain of arrests across the region.

The suspects, identified as Derren Tshuma (25), Proud Gumbo (30), Tamsanqa Moyo (33), Michael Donald Sibanda (26), and Majority Ndlovu (26), were arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies in Victoria Falls and Hwange, as well as an attempted robbery at a BancABC branch in Kamativi earlier this week.

According to National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, law enforcement officials were tipped off about the planned robbery at the BancABC branch on Tuesday. Acting on this intelligence, police surrounded the bank, setting the stage for a dramatic encounter.

“A gunshot was later heard, and three suspects were seen fleeing the scene,” Commissioner Nyathi reported. “Police gave chase, resulting in the arrest of Derren Tshuma and the recovery of a spent cartridge, along with a national identification card that had been stolen from a garage in Hwange on May 5, 2024.”

The investigation quickly expanded, leading to the arrest of Proud Gumbo at a bus stop near Cross Dete along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road on Wednesday. Gumbo’s arrest was pivotal, leading to the recovery of a Browning pistol and the subsequent capture of the other gang members—Tamsanqa Moyo, Michael Donald Sibanda, and Majority Ndlovu.

The suspects’ getaway vehicles, a Nissan AD van (registration number AGN 7534) and a Nissan Sunny (registration number ACD 5508), were also recovered by the police.

The gang has been linked to five armed robberies in Victoria Falls and Hwange, including a daring heist at ZB Bank in Victoria Falls on December 31, 2022, where they made off with US$15,964. They are also accused of a violent robbery at a service station on January 8, 2023, during which a security guard was stabbed in the back with an okapi knife before the suspects fled with cash.

Additionally, the suspects are being investigated for a robbery at a bar in Lwendulu Village, Hwange, on June 2, 2024, where cash and cellphones were stolen.

Commissioner Nyathi praised the public for their assistance in the case, stating, “The Zimbabwe Republic Police commends the public for providing valuable information which led to the arrest of the suspects.”

The arrests mark a significant victory in the ongoing battle against organized crime in the region. The suspects are expected to face multiple charges in court as investigations continue.

Source: Herald

