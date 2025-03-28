Fist of fury. . .Peter Ndlovu fined $300 for booze-fuelled neighbour attack!

Spread the love

A booze-fuelled brawl left one man battered and another $300 poorer after a 4AM fist frenzy erupted between two drinking buddies!

Peter Ndlovu, a 41-year-old driver from Madumabisa village, went from “cheers” to chokeholds after an all-night beer session with his 25-year-old neighbour, Joakam Manjolo, turned ugly. Witnesses say the pair were stumbling home in the early hours of March 3 when Ndlovu snapped, grabbing Manjolo by the head and pummelling his face with bare fists — before boot-stomping his back like a wild-west brawl!

The victim, left bruised and battered, rushed to the hospital while Ndlovu faced the music in court. Hwange

Magistrates’ Court slapped him with a US$300 fine — but critics are asking: “Is that all a broken face is worth?”

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) fired off a warning: “Keep your hands to yourself — or pay the price!” – Chronicle

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...