Father, daughter jailed 54 months for incest

HARARE – An incestuous relationship has earned a Harare man and his brother’s daughter a combined 54-month prison stint.

Panashe, 21, and Pikitai Dhave, 29, were convicted after they pleaded guilty to incest when they appeared before Harare magistrate Hosea Mujaya.

They were charged with having sexual intercourse within the prohibited degree of relationship as defined in Section 75(2) (c) of the Criminal (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

The two shocked the court when they admitted they committed the offence to fulfil their sexual pleasures.

Panashe, who had initially reported rape against Pikitai, told the court she withdrew the charges against him because of the way she feels for him.

Prosecuting, Ephraim Zinyandu said the two who reside at the same place of residence in Blufhill fell in love sometime in June this year.

They had consensual intercourse on two different occasions after agreeing that Pikitai would pay for the service.