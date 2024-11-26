Fake US Dollars Flood Zimbabwe, Police Warn

Spread the love

Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a public warning about a syndicate circulating counterfeit United States $100 bills, targeting businesses and individuals in Mashonaland West Province, with Chinhoyi identified as the epicentre of the illegal activity.

Inspector Ian Kohwera, the ZRP provincial spokesperson, revealed that the criminal group consists of both men and women, often posing as legitimate customers to defraud local businesses.

“Police in Mashonaland West Province are deeply concerned about the spread of fake US dollar notes, particularly in Chinhoyi,” Kohwera told the media.

“The syndicate is using various vehicles, including Toyota Fortuners and other luxury cars, to carry out their operations.”

According to police reports, the racketeers typically purchase inexpensive items to receive genuine currency as change, causing financial losses for shop owners, service stations, beer outlets, and even street vendors.

Kohwera urged the public and business community to remain vigilant, carefully examine $100 bills, and familiarise themselves with the security features of US currency to avoid falling victim to the scam.

“Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the syndicate is encouraged to report to their nearest police station,” Kohwera added.

The ZRP also appealed to businesses to exercise caution when handling large-denomination notes and to verify their authenticity before completing transactions.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to track down the perpetrators as concerns grow over the potential economic impact of the counterfeit operation.

