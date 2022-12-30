Fake defensive driving certificates syndicate busted

THE long arm of the law finally caught up with three Mutare men who were producing fake defensive driving certificates and selling them for US$75 to desperate drivers, endangering the lives of passengers and other motorists.

Tafadzwa Matose(29) of Greenside Extension, Tinashe Swikepi (27) of Palmerstone and Trymore Forget Mupita(31) of Destiny in Dangamvura were arrested at Civic Centre recently after selling a fake defensive driving licence to Calvin KudzaiChitsike of Chikanga Phase Two.

The three appeared before Mutare magistrate Ms Prisca Manhibi who sentenced them to perform community service at the High Court in Mutare.

Mrs Mazvita Kadenha prosecuted.

Mrs Kadenha said Matose, Swikepi and Mupita connived to misrepresent to Chitsike that they had the capacity to facilitate the issuance of a defensive driving certificate.

They charged Chitsike US$75 for the facilitation process.

The trio produced a fake defensive driving certificate using a computer and gave it to Chitsike.

It is alleged that Chitsike smelled a rat and alerted members of the Criminal Investigations Department in Mutare.

The CID details arrested the trio while handing over the fake defensive driving certificate to Chitsike at the Civic Centre.

Contacted for comment, Ms Lucy Kuwandira, Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe’s media and corporate communications officer, said: “The Defensive Driving Course teaches drivers to prevent road crashes in spite of the incorrect actions of others and the presence of adverse driving conditions.

‘‘What it does is it equips the driver on how to defend him or herself on the road in the prevention of road traffic crashes.

“Now the prevalence of people dealing in the issuance of fake defensive driving certificates cripples our society as it disadvantages the public from learning techniques that save their lives on the road. The issue is not just about having a certificate, it is about the knowledge that one acquires from the two-day defensive driving course.

“As Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, we urge all motorists, public service vehicle drivers and private vehicle drivers to take the defensive driving course seriously.

‘‘We recommend all motorists to train in defensive driving.”

Ms Kuwandira warned those involved in the issuance of fake defensive driving certificates.

“Furthermore, we give a stern warning to those involved in the issuance of fake defensive driving certificates and we would like to assure the public that those found on the wrong side of the law will be arrested.

“If one is interested in acquiring a defensive driving certificate, they can visit any Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe offices across the country and undergo a two-day training on defensive driving. Thereafter, after excelling in the exam they get their certificate,” she said. – Manica Post

