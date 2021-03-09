Executor Barred From Handling Ginimbi’s Estate

HIGH Court judge, Justice Sylvia Chirawu-Mugimba Tawanda has ordered the executor of the late businessman and socialite Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure’s estate, Patricia Darangwa to stop acting on behalf of the deceased.

This follows an urgent chamber application by Kadungure’s family seeking an order barring Darangwa from executing the deceased’s estate.

The drama erupted after the family refused to surrender a top of range vehicle to the late millionaire aka Ginimbi’s alleged best friend only identified as Kit Kat.

Court papers showed that the family had initially consented to the tendering of Ginimbi’s unsigned will to the Master of the High Court.

Darangwa then urged the court not to treat the case as urgent since she was almost done with the execution process.

She also said the Kadungure family including Ginimbi’s sisters Juliet and Nelia and their father Anderson, had made a lot of misrepresentations to mislead the court.

But the judge trashed her argument.

Ruled Justice Tawanda; “Darangwa be and hereby interdicted from administering the estate of the late Genius Kadungure.

“The Master of High Court be and is hereby interdicted from accepting any process in relation to the administration of the estate of the late Genius Kadungure under DR No. 1771/20 filed by or on behalf of Darangwa.

“Darangwa be and is hereby interdicted from presenting the letters of administration issued to her in Zimbabwe under DR No.1771/20 to the Master of the High Court in the Republic of South Africa for purposes of the administration of the deceased’s estate in relation to assets in that country.

“The Registrar of the High Court of Zimbabwe at Harare is directed to expedite the return date hearing,” reads the judgment.