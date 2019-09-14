HARARE – Former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, ZBC Chief Executive Officer Patrick Mavhura and Director Human Resources and Administration Benania Shumba are expected to appear at the Harare Magistrate’s court today

The pair was arrested on fraud charges last night.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the pair was arrested on cases relating to abuse of office.

They allegedly diverted ZBC funds into their private accounts that were administered by their lawyers.

The arrest comes as Government is descending heavily on corruption, as it seeks to develop a corruption-free country.