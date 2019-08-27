Ex-MDC MP Arrested Over Botched US$7500 Land Deal

Former Movement for Democratic Change legislator for St Mary’s constituency Marvelous Khumalo has been arrested over a botched land deal.

Zim Morning Post reports that Khumalo is believed to have conned a Chitungwiza man, Joseph Munyonho, at least USD7 500 for a residential stand which he claimed was on sale.

Khumalo who is reported to be detained at St Mary’s Poice Station is the Director for Chitungwiza and Manyame Residents Association (CAMERA) and had been selling residential stands.

The complainant, Munyombo says that he paid for the land in 2011 but was later told that the land had been allocated to another buyer.

Khumalo is not new to controversy after he also appeared in court for allegedly converting the Community Development Fund to personal use during his tenure as a legislator.

More: Zim Morning Post