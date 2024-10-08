Ex-Mayor Masunda Acquitted in Indecent Assault Case

Spread the love

HARARE – Former Harare mayor Muchadeyi Masunda was acquitted yesterday of indecent assault charges following a ruling by magistrate Ayanda Ndlamini.

The court determined that the State lacked sufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations, concluding that continuing with the case would be an inefficient use of resources and time.

In her judgment, Ndlamini pointed out that there was inadequate evidence to prove the complainant, Ropafadzo Sibusiso Chidawu, was assaulted as she claimed. Additionally, she noted that the complainant’s behavior after the alleged incident was inconsistent with someone who had experienced such trauma. According to the court, the complainant stayed for over two hours in Masunda’s office following the alleged incident.

The complaint was initially filed by Chidawu, a beneficiary of the Oliver Mandishona Chidawu Trust, who claimed that on August 4, 2023, Masunda attempted to take her office keys and physically restrained her during a discussion at his office. Chidawu alleged that Masunda charged towards her, grabbed her, and locked himself in his office after taking her keys. She also claimed she managed to record the incident after freeing herself.

However, Masunda’s legal team, comprising lawyers Gwanzauna and Mapota, challenged the credibility of the complaint. They highlighted inconsistencies, particularly in Chidawu’s timeline of events and her failure to promptly report the alleged assault. Although she reported the incident on August 23, 2023, under cross-examination, she acknowledged discrepancies in her statements, as she had indicated in a later report that the assault occurred in November 2023.

The court further noted that Chidawu had sent a message of thanks to Masunda following their meeting, casting doubt on her claims of trauma and assault. “It is highly inconsistent for someone who claims to have been indecently assaulted to express gratitude to their alleged assailant,” argued Masunda’s legal team.

The State also alleged that Chidawu had shared her account of the incident with a subordinate, but these claims failed to sway the court’s decision. In dismissing the charges, Ndlamini found no basis for the allegations of sexual misconduct against Masunda.

After the verdict, Masunda expressed relief, stating, “I don’t bear any ill-will towards Miss Ropafadzo Sibusiso Chidawu in spite of what she has done. I will continue to work with Ngooni Kudenga in our role as co-trustees, to discharge our duties responsibly for the benefit of the Oliver Mandishona Chidawu [OMC] Trust.”

Masunda highlighted that the acquittal marked “the end of this harrowing and unheard-of saga since January 1974,” referencing his long-standing legal and professional career. He emphasized that he and his co-trustees were committed to managing the trust’s interests and assets impartially.

The case has attracted significant attention in Harare, as it involves high-profile individuals and touches on sensitive issues within the corporate and legal sectors.