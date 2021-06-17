Ex-Health Minister Moyo’s US$60m Fraud Trial Set For September

CORRUPTION accused former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo will now stand trial on 6 September at the High Court.

Moyo has been on remand since his surprise arrest June last year.

He faces corruption charges for illegally approving tenders worth US$60 million in the procurement of Covid-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Prosecutor Garudzo Ziyadhuma announced during a routine remand hearing Wednesday that the state was ready for trial, and Moyo was formally indicted to the High Court.

Last month, Moyo gave notice to challenge his continued remand demanding the state could continue with the case through summons.

Since his arrest, the former Chitungwiza General Hospital chief executive has been frequenting the courts without any meaningful progress to his trial.

However, the state sought to have his matter postponed indicating his docket was still with officers at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and was being examined.

Moyo was arrested for his dealings with Papi Pharma, Drax International LLC and Drax Consult SAGL.

The state said the companies were illegally awarded contracts by the Health Ministry without going through a competitive tender process.

The state alleges Moyo influenced the awarding of a US$60 million tender to Drax International, which is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates.

The tender was concluded without the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) approval.