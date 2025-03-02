Ex-Headman Chigodora acquitted

Spread the love

FORMER Headman Chengetai Chigodora was this morning found not guilty of the charge of indicating someone a witch, by a Mutare magistrate.

The six-month trial was heard by Magistrate Ivy Musavengana, while Ms Sharon Chibvongodze prosecuted.

Allegations had been that Chigodora, who was an acting traditional leader then, labelled one of his subjects, Christopher Magumbe a witch. The case drew widespread attention due to allegations of misconduct against Chigodora.

Chigodora’s acquittal brings an end to a protracted and contentious trial, which began after Magumbe was accused of witchcraft.

The case had sparked widespread public debate, stemming from a viral video that captured the alleged incident last year.

“This case has tarnished my reputation in my community, people now think I am a biased leader, and people should know that I am clean. I had nothing to do with Magumbe, and I am glad that the court does not take sides,” Chigodora told The Manica Post in an interview just after he had been exonerated by the court.

Chigodora, who had denied the charges was being charged with ‘indicating someone as a witch’ under Section 99 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23).

The prosecution had it that on January 6, 2024, Chigodora presided over a traditional court session where he summoned Tapiwa Christopher Magumbe, following accusations of witchcraft levelled against him by his brothers, Jerome, Lionel, and Nhaka Magumbe.

“During the proceedings, one of Magumbe’s younger brothers claimed that he was responsible for their misfortunes, including joblessness and financial ruin. The accusations escalated further, with the brother alleging that Magumbe had caused family deaths through supernatural means,” said Ms Chibvongodze.

She said instead of remaining neutral, Chigodora openly took sides, praising the accusers and making alarming remarks.

During cross-examination, Magumbe had stood by his testimony, describing how Chigodora’s remarks humiliated him.

“During the court session, he even said that if I died, he would testify at my funeral that I was truly a wizard. He abused his power by siding with those against me instead of remaining impartial,” he said. – Manica Post

