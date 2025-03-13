Era of unregulated liquor sales, public drinking is over – Government

Spread the love

THE era of unregulated alcohol sales and public drinking is over with Government declaring a crackdown against mobile bottle stores to curb illegal activities that pose health and security threats.

Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday in Harare, Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, said the era of unregulated alcohol sales and public drinking is over.

“People are drinking all over the shore – that is now a thing of the past in terms of the mandate that has been given to us,” he said.

“No more mobile bottle stores. Let me repeat, no more mobile bottle stores anymore. These people moving with their small cars, selling alcohol from their boot – no! That must stop.”

Minister Garwe highlighted the numerous problems caused by such activities, including the lack of ablution facilities, health scares, security threats, and rising criminal activities such as theft, pickpocketing, and drug dealing.

“We are happy that this crackdown addresses the lack of ablution facilities, which speaks to modernity and affects everyone here,” he said.

“The health scare affects everyone here. The threat to security affects everyone here. The level of theft and pick-pocketing affects everyone here. The level of drug dealing affects a relative of everyone here. “So, the answer is to do the right thing – enforce the laws and stop that behaviour,” said Minister Garwe.

The Government’s directive comes as part of a broader effort to restore order, ensure public safety, and promote a clean and healthy environment.

Minister also reiterated that the enforcement of these regulations will be strict and unwavering, with support from law enforcement agencies.

“We are committed to fostering a safe, clean, and orderly environment for all citizens. This is not just about enforcing laws; it is about protecting our communities and ensuring a better quality of life for everyone,” he added. – HeraldOnline

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...