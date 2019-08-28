Electricity equipment thieves to face 30-year jail sentences

The Ministry of Energy and Power Development is pushing for a mandatory 30-year jail sentence for theft and vandalism of electricity infrastructure to curb the rampant malpractice.

Zimbabwe is currently grappling with electricity shortages not only as a result of supply gaps but due to theft and vandalism of the electricity infrastructure which demands a lot to replace.

It is against this background that the Ministry of Energy and Power Development is advocating for deterrent prison sentences for perpetrators of such crimes which derail the country’s economic growth prospects.

“We have noted with concern that imprisonment terms for those who steal and vandalise infrastructure is not deterrent enough,” the Minister of Energy and Power Development, Honourable Fortune Chasi said.

If the proposal is given the legal framework to operate, it is expected that it will culminate in a massive reduction in cases of electricity infrastructure theft and vandalism.