Economist Highlights Zimbabwe’s $40 Billion Loss in Illegal Diamond and Gold Sales

Spread the love

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Veteran economist Eddie Cross, who has been involved in Zimbabwe’s economy for over 60 years, claims the country has lost more than US$40 billion through illegal sales of diamonds and gold.

Writing on his personal blog, Cross provides a scathing analysis of corruption and mismanagement within Zimbabwe’s mining sectors, implicating the late former President Robert Mugabe in significant illicit transactions.

“Zimbabwe has produced about US$30 billion worth of diamonds, yet we have nothing to show for it,” Cross writes. He estimates that Mugabe might have personally profited as much as US$1.3 billion from these illegal sales.

Cross also highlights the extensive illegal gold trade, pointing to a statement by the Dubai Gold Exchange. “In 2023, they bought nearly 450 tonnes of gold from informal origins in Africa. That’s US$32 billion, with a third coming from Zimbabwe,” Cross states, indicating a loss of over US$10 billion for Zimbabwe last year alone.

Cross, a former opposition legislator now close to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and author of his biography, refrains from commenting on Mnangagwa’s involvement in these activities. However, his blog, titled “Serious Issues Facing Us in Zimbabwe,” delves into various instances of corruption and economic malpractice.

Corruption in the Diamond and Fuel Industries

Cross recalls raising concerns in Parliament in 2012 about the wholesale theft of diamonds from the Marange fields, which he estimates produced more carats than Botswana. “Production started in 2006 and continues today. My personal estimate is that Marange has produced nearly US$30 billion in raw diamonds. A third was absorbed in costs, but the rest has disappeared,” he writes.

He also addresses corruption in the fuel industry, describing how a state trading organization for importing and distributing fuel was dismantled during the Government of National Unity (GNU) but reinstated after ZANU-PF regained power in 2013. “These corrupt practices peaked in 2014 to 2017. The President was again a major beneficiary,” Cross alleges.

The Impact of Sanctions and Informal Markets

Cross points out that US sanctions on the Minerals Marketing Corporation have led to widespread underpricing of exports. He references the mysterious deaths of the Corporation’s CEO and the head of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Authority, suggesting they were linked to illegal export activities.

The economist also highlights the extensive informal sector in Zimbabwe, which avoids taxes and operates outside formal economic structures. “We are probably the most informalized economy in the world. This system does not pay taxes, leaving the formal economy to support everything else,” Cross asserts.

Government Policies and Economic Challenges

Cross criticizes the current tax system, arguing it has reached a point where increased taxes lead to declining revenue. “The VAT on basic foods? Are we crazy? A 30 percent VAT on live cattle sales when the sellers are mostly rural peasants without valid tax certificates?” he questions.

He also addresses the issue of unpaid foreign currency to companies that participated in the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s auctions. “How long can these vital companies to our economy survive? I simply do not understand this situation,” he laments.

Cross calls for immediate government action to address these issues, warning that the current state of affairs is unsustainable. “Our Government needs to recognize that this situation simply cannot go on,” he concludes.

This in-depth analysis by Eddie Cross sheds light on the deep-rooted issues affecting Zimbabwe’s economy, emphasizing the need for transparency, better governance, and systemic reforms to restore confidence and drive sustainable growth.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...