Econet threatens to sue social media trolls

The Econet Group of Companies has, through its lawyers, Fluxmans Attorneys, reportedly threatened to sue the Zimbabwean social media commentator, Rutendo Matinyarare. According to the papers which were apparently served on Matinyarare in South Africa, the lawyers, say he has injured the reputation of the Econet, its founder and caused them financial damage.

Below is the letter served on Matinyarare:

Also named in the letter are; Jackson Muzivi, Mutumwa Mawere, Pardon Gambakwe, and Gambakwe Media.