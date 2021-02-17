Econet barred from sending unwelcome bulk messages to clients

The High Court has barred Zimbabwe’s telecoms giant Econet, owned by billionaire Strive Masiyiwa, from sending its clients unwelcome bulk messages and giving their numbers to third parties.

Justice David Mangota said that must stop; it’s “illegal, wrongful and unconstitutional”.

The provisional order said Econet must forthwith and within 12 hours stop sending Covid-19 messages to Mpofu’s phone pending finalisation of the case. Mpofu said he found the messages “psychologically harassing” and “depressing”.

Further, Mpofu is seeking to ensure Econet does not release its clients’ phone numbers to third parties without permission of subscribers as has happened in the past when political parties, Zanu PF especially, accessed voters’ numbers and started sending them campaign messages.