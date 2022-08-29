Econet backs Government farming projects

TELECOMMUNICATIONS giant Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited says it has partnered Government in driving climate-smart conservation farming in a bid to boost national food and nutritional security in line with global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In its integrated annual report for the year ended 30 June, Econet board chairman, Mr James Myers, said the company is providing inputs and training for small holder farmers on climate smart conservation farming.

“To complement Government efforts, we scaled up our support for climate-smart conservation farming (Pfumvudza/Intwasa) through training, provision of inputs and extension services to our small-scale farmers,” he said.

Mr Myers said in the long-term, through sustained efforts, the company wants to assist Government in ensuring food and nutritional security, elimination of stunting and eradication of poverty to end hunger and poverty in line with the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The Government introduced the Intwasa/ Pfumvudza two years ago, as a model conservation farming method aimed at boosting productivity even when there is not enough rain.

As part of its social investment initiative, Econet Wireless said it was also engaged in supporting vulnerable children and communities through funding for education and the health sector.

“The group’s social investment initiatives continued to play a catalytic role in education, with a special focus on continuing to support children who are orphaned as well as academically gifted students and vulnerable children, through access to a network of local and international schools and universities,” said Mr Myers.

“Through our implementing partner, Higherlife Foundation, we continued to support the Ministry of Health and Child Care by placing large-scale and high-tech critical maternity ward equipment as well as providing Emergency Obstetric and Neonatal Care (EmONC) training to eight maternity wards in Zimbabwe’s major referral and provincial hospitals.”

Meanwhile, during the period under review, Econet Wireless recorded inflation adjusted revenue of $87,3 billion which is 51 percent growth compared to $57,9 billion recorded last year.

The company also recorded 1 130 percent net profit in inflation adjusted terms of $12,3 billion compared to $1billion recorded same period last year. The group contributed $31,1 billion to fiscus compared to $12,2 billion the same period last year.

During the same period, the company recorded 1,7 million new customers to stand at 14,9 million from 13,2 million in the prior comparable period. –

