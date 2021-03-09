Ecocash fraud costs Chipinge shop owners $127 227

CHIPINGE – Several Chipinge shop owners have been defrauded of a total of $127 000 by suspects who created fictitious ecocash transaction messages.

Tafadzwa Gilbert Muusha (32) and Tenson Ncube (34) appeared before Chipinge magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi facing fraud charges involving the $127 227.

They will be sentenced tomorrow.

Muusha faces another charge of unlawful entry and he is jointly charged with Tinashe Jumbunu who is still at large.

Prosecutor Timothy Katsande said in January at Sanyanga shop, Bosclof in Chipinge, Muusha of Chanhuwa Village under chief Muusha and Jumburu defrauded Linda Chitemera a shop keeper at Sanyanga after editing an ecocash transaction message.

The offense was discovered when Chitemera was submitting her daily sales to her employer Hardlife Janyure.

Using the same ecocash method, the suspects defrauded Perseverance Chingunu a shopkeeper at Janlife Trading shop, Ratelshoek. They also defrauded Sylvia Nyamujara (29) at Machini shop, Clearwater Estate, Nyamujara from the same shop and Beulah Mandhlazi a shopkeeper at Faith in Action shop, Southdown Estate. The matter was discovered when Mandhlazi submitted daily sales to her employer Norman Muriro. https://masvingomirror.com