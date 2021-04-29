Dynamos legend Stanley Chirambadare arrested for sodomising academy player

HARARE – Dynamos legend Stanley ‘Samora’ Chirambadare was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly sodomising a 13-year-old boy from his Revival Football Academy based in Mufakose, Harare.

While details are still sketchy, police sources in Harare confirmed the arrest of the DeMbare legend by Marimba Police Station details.

He is set to appear in court on Thursday, with indications that prosecutors will ask for him to be remanded in custody for further investigations as they believe more youngsters could have been violated.

“It is true, our officers have arrested a male adult named Stanley Chirambadare, who stands accused of sodomising a 13-year-old child, who was a member of his football academy. The case came to light after the boy was caught sodomising other kids from the same neighbourhood and upon interrogation he revealed that he was taught by Chirambadare, who used to do the same act on him,” said a police source.

According to the police, Chirambadare, who is not married, would call the youngsters to his house for some house chores such as cleaning and he would then give them goodies.

“The accused would allegedly sodomise the boy when he went to the house alone,” said the police source.

Chirambadare joined Dynamos in 1981 and broke into the first team in 1984.

He remained at the Glamour Boys until 1991 when he called time on his football career.

He briefly joined Arcadia United for six months in 1986 and returned to Dynamos.

He formed Revival Football Academy in 2009.