Drama as cops caught with bribe money at Chinese tile manufacturer

HARARE – Two police officers based in Norton were apprehended by their colleagues with the assistance of company Sunny Yifeng staff as they tried to escape arrest moments after they had received US$5,000 bribe from the Chinese owned tile manufacturer.

For the alleged crime, the two, Patrick Kwashira and Tangai Matomati, both residents of the small town, were brought before Harare magistrate Isheanesu Matova on Thursday charged with extortion.

They appeared before who remanded them out of custody on US$200 bail each.

According to prosecutors, Matomati was the investigating officer in a case of assault after a complaint was filed by one Tapfuma Nyahonda against Hou Zesong, Methew Mapfumo, Patience Zinyimo and Brit Mutatsi.

The court heard that Nyahonda later withdrew the assault charges against the four.

Matomati got information that Nyahonda withdrew his case of assault without their knowledge.

“Accused persons then notified their officer-in-charge about the incident alleging that Tapfuma Nyahonde supplied false information that he was assaulted by Hou Zesong, Methew Mapfumo, Patience Zinyimo and Brit Mutatsi.

“Officer-in-Charge instructed accused persons to open a docket and investigate the matter against Tapfuma Nyahonda.

“Accused persons then took advantage of the docket and communicated using cell phone numbers 0775630250 and 0779338288 with Sunny Yifeng Tiles Zimbabwe Company demanding US$5,000 alleging that its employees Terrify Taruvinga and Wang- Xioa-Jin had forced Tapfuma Nyahonda to withdraw an assault case which accused persons were handling,” the court heard.

A trap was set which was executed by Zimbabwe Republic Police Internal Investigations.

The two accused persons were later invited to come to Sunny Yifeng Tiles Zimbabwe Company premises to collect demanded money.

Taruvinga handed over bribe money to Kwashira in the presence of Matomati in one of the company offices where the pair had been ushered.

The two accused persons were intercepted by ZRP Internal Investigations officers as they were walking out of office whilst accused Kwashira was holding the bribe money.

It is alleged that Matomati managed to flee.

Kwashira then dropped trap money, CZ pistol magazine loaded with 9 rounds, and personal belongings before he tried to run away.

He was later apprehended with the assistance of Sunny Yifeng Tiles Zimbabwe Company employees.

Company CCTV was played which captured the police officers at the tile maker, located along the Harare-Bulawayo highway just outside the town.

Source: ZimLive

