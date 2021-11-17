Doves Burial Saga: Police Exhume Two Bodies In One Coffin

POLICE Wednesday exhumed two bodies, recently buried in a bizarre saga in one grave as paupers at the Granville Cemetery in Harare, popularly known as KuMbudzi.

The exhumation follows a mix-up early this year when Doves Funeral gave the Chimwamurombe an empty coffin for burial believing it contained the body of their late relative, Maxwell Chimwamurombe.

The mock burial of Maxwell took place in Nyanga in March.

Maxwell was swept by the river in Nyanga before his body was later retrieved downstream near Mutoko. It was later collected for burial by Doves from Parirenyatwa hospital.

However, in a mix-up, morticians ended up putting an empty bag in his coffin.

His remains were kept at the Doves mortuary in Harare for six months while the Chimwamurombe family was unaware they had buried an empty coffin.

To cover up for the error, Doves later secretly buried Maxwell’s remains together with an unknown person in the same coffin in a pauper’s burial.

On Wednesday, funeral undertakers from Doves, and in the presence of the police, dug up the grave, and two bodies were found in the same coffin.

Police later ferried the remains to Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary for DNA tests.

Doves spokesperson Innocent Tshuma confirmed the exhumation to NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday.

“Yes the coffin was exhumed and awaiting DNA results from Parirenyatwa (hospital),” Tshuma said.

The police are expected to conduct another exhumation process in Nyanga to confirm the family buried an empty coffin.

The matter came to light after a whistleblower who is believed to be a Doves’ driver reported the matter to the police and the Chimwamurombe family after company directors tried to wrap the mix-up under the carpet. – Newzim

