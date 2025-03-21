Double joy for Kirsty Coventry as police arrest fiends who robbed her parents

Spread the love

HARARE – As she stood triumphant on a stage in Greece on Thursday after becoming the first woman and first African to lead the International Olympic Committee, sports minister Kirsty Coventry had more than one reason to celebrate.

Back home, police were making headway in their investigation into a March 10 armed robbery at her parents’ house in Harare during which cash and valuables worth over $90,000 were stolen, including some of her Olympic paraphernalia.

Two brothers, John and Mike Nongwe, are due to appear in court on Friday charged over the home invasion, law enforcement sources told ZimLive.

The duo, armed with guns, held Coventry’s parents Robert Edwin and Lyn Coventry hostage after tying their hands and legs with shoelaces in Harare’s Glen Lorne neighbourhood.

They ransacked the house and stole $15,000 cash, jewellery worth US$60,000, three hair driers, Coventry’s Olympic swimsuits, travelling bags, hearing aids valued at US$5,000 and three hunting firearms.

Police have recovered some of the stolen items.

