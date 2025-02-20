Delta Beverages investigates breach at Southerton brewery

Spread the love

Delta Beverages Private Limited is investigating an alleged attempt by unidentified individuals to gain unauthorised access to its Southerton brewery through an underground storm-water drain.

In a statement, the company said the incident was discovered by employees on Monday.

“The incident which was discovered in February 17 2025, by Delta Beverages employees, has not caused disruption to our operations,” read the statement.

“We are working closely with the police and responsible authorities to determine the veracity of the report and the possible motive and identity of the perpetrators.”

The company urged anyone with information on the incident to contact the police or reach out to Delta Beverages directly.

Delta Beverages, a leading manufacturer of lagers in Zimbabwe, operates one of the country’s largest distribution networks and is a key player in the brewing of beer and producing soft drinks.

