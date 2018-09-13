David Parirenyatwa Arrested For Criminal Abuse Of Office

Former Minister of Health and Child Care, David Parirenyatwa is reported to have been arrested on charges of criminal abuse of office.

According to Zimlive.com, the former cabinet who was axed when President Emmerson Mnangagwa named his latest cabinet last week has been picked by detectives from the Serious Fraud Squad.

Since President Emmerson Mnangagwa came into power in November, only one former cabinet minister, Samuel Undenge has been convicted of crimes related to his time in office. However, Undenge who was convicted of criminal abuse of office and sentenced to four years in prison is out on bail pending appeals against conviction and sentence.

Other former ministers such as Ignatius Chombo and Walter Mzembi are yet to be convicted while Saviour Kasukuwere was acquitted on a charge of “border-jumping”