Dad quits job to avoid maintenance

A MUTASA man, Ignatius Sadziwa, quit his job to avoid paying maintenance for his child and ‘fix’ his ex-wife.

Sadziwa and his ex-wife, Patience Rutendo, last week appeared before Mutare magistrate, Mr Xavier Chipato, with the former applying for downwards maintenance variation from $10 000 to $4 000 for their two children.

However, Mr Chipato ordered Sadziwa to pay $6 000 with effect from June 30.

The court heard that Sadziwa is no longer formally employed, hence his application for the downwards review of his children’s maintenance.

“The amount is too much for me as I am no longer employed. I am currently buying and selling potatoes for a living,” said Sadziwa.

“I only realise $10 000 per month and I have two other children and a wife to take care of, “ he said.

But Rutendo claimed that Sadziwa quit his job to avoid paying maintenance.

“He left his job as a veterinary officer to fix me by avoiding to pay maintenance. He has not been paying maintenance since 2012. He owns a gold processing machine that he bought after selling a piece of land,” she said.

However, Sadziwa maintained his position.

Meanwhile, a young Marange father, Victor Mazikana (21) offered a paltry $30, before reviewing his offer to US$5 as maintenance for his child.

However, his ex-wife, Valentine Marange, said the amount is not enough for the child’s upkeep.

“US$5 is not enough as my parents are the ones taking care of me,” she said.

Mazikana and Marange appeared before Mr Chipato recently, with the latter applying for $3 000 as maintenance for their two-year-old child.

Mr Chipato ordered Mazikana to pay $1 500 as monthly maintenance for the child’s upkeep.

“I am only 21 and I am still under the custody of my parents. I stay in the rural areas with my 60-year-old mother who recently suffered from a stroke. We depend on my father’s pension,” said Mazikana as he justified his offer.

The court also heard that Mazikana sired another child with another woman.

“I do not stay with this woman (Marange) as she left me after realising that I had another wife and a child,” said Mazikana.

“However, the other woman has since deserted me as well,” he said.

In his ruling, Mr Chipato said Mazikana has to make sure his children are well taken care of.

“You have to be man enough as it was your choice to sire these children.” – Manica Post