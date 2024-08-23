Czech tourist detained in Zimbabwe granted bail

Spread the love

Lukáš Slavík, a Czech tourist who was detained in Zimbabwe in early August on suspicion of spreading false statements about the country’s critical shortage of electricity and water, may be released on bail, a court in Zimbabwe ruled on Wednesday. However, if found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Police arrested the Czech citizen on August 1 in Masvingo province, about 300 kilometres south of the capital Harare, while he was shooting a video in which he recounted in English the poor economic situation in Zimbabwe. Slavík has been on hunger strike since his arrest on August 2.

The Czech Republic Embassy in Lusaka last week wrote to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade requesting detailed information on the charges that the country’s national Lukas Slavik is facing.

Slavik was arrested for taking a video in Masvingo in which he allegedly recorded that there was a shortage of water and electricity in Zimbabwe.

He remained in remand prison from August 2 until his release on bail on August 21.

The Embassy said that the letter to Foreign Affairs was being written in accordance with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

The Embassy requested a comprehensive list of the specific charges brought against Slavik. The Embassy also wanted to know the laws and legal provisions under which the charges were filed, the current legal status of Slavik including any ongoing legal proceedings or hearings and information on how to establish communication with Slavik including any procedures for consular visits or correspondence.

The letter to Foreign Affairs was produced in the High Court when Slavik applied for bail. He got US$500 bail.

Slavik is represented by Knowledge Mabvuure of Chihambakwe Law Chambers.

