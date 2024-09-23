Court ‘sets free’ Masvingo Poly student arrested with dagga

Spread the love

Masvingo – A Masvingo Polytechnic student who was arrested on Wednesday after being found in possession of dagga was warned, cautioned and set free by Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi on Friday because she is pregnant.

Magistrate Hanzi considered that Sandra Ngobo (21) was pregnant and is a student who had no source of income to pay the fine.

The court also considered that she could not perform community service due to her condition and the fact that she is a student and would therefore miss her studies.

Ngobo was also convicted on her own plea.

She was arrested on Wednesday at Masvingo Polytechnic College entrance after Police officers found her with two sachets of dagga that weighed 0.033 grams.

Ngobo was represented by Collen Maboke of Ruvengo Maboke Law Firm.

