Couple defrauds Gideon Gono

The trial of Clark Clever Makoni and Beverly Aisha Ndonda Makoni who are accused of defrauding Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe former governor Dr Gideon Gono has kicked off.

The Makonis allegedly fraudulently transferred Dr Gono’s property into their names at a time when it was under their management. They also prejudiced Dr Gono’s company, Galwex Investments, of ZWL 137 736 500.

Harare regional magistrate, Mr Stanford Mambanje, is hearing the case.

Galwex Investments special projects executive Mr George Mashonganyika said the couple was appointed to manage Valley Lodge but corruptly changed the directorship and made unauthorised withdrawals from the company’s bank account in 2017.

Mr Mashonganyika said in October 2023, it was discovered that the accused persons had fraudulently changed the directorship of Valley Lodge without Galwex’s knowledge or authority and made themselves signatories.

The couple was only supposed to receive a commission but awarded themselves salaries from Valley Lodge.

It was also revealed that Clark Makoni made several unauthorised withdrawals from Valley Lodge’s bank account, resulting in a loss of ZWL137 million from January 2022 to September 2023.

Mr Mashonanyika also said at some point the duo tried to negotiate with Galtex to restore directorship to the rightful owners and to compensate them with US$50 000 through a deed of settlement.

Prosecutor Ms Heather Muwokoto applied to tender the certified copy of the deed of settlement but their defence lawyer objected on the basis that it was prejudicial to his clients.

Ruling on the tendering of the document will be made tomorrow when the trial resumes.

Source: Herald

