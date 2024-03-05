Counterfeit goods being smuggled between SA and Zimbabwe intercepted

Border police have seized counterfeit items and an inflatable boat suspected of being used for illegal Limpopo River crossings between Zimbabwe and South Africa in Musina, near the Beitbridge border post.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said during Sunday’s operation border police intercepted an inflatable boat, 25 litres of diesel, counterfeit cigarettes and liquor being smuggled between the two countries.

“Despite some suspects managing to evade arrest by fleeing on foot and crossing the Limpopo River, homemade wooden bridges used for illegal crossings were successfully dismantled during the operation,” Ledwaba said.