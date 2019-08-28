Controversial Zimbabwe chief Ndiweni secures fine to get out of jail

Eccentric Matabeleland traditional leader Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Felix Ndiweni, 54, has been fined the equivalent of R770 on appeal, effectively freezing an 18-month prison sentence passed almost a month ago.

Initially, Ndiweni, one of Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s harshest critics, and 23 of his subjects were sentenced to 24 months in prison for malicious damage to property. Six months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

However, his subjects’ sentences were changed to 525 hours of community service, while the paramount chief was jailed. His incarceration drew public outcry, with allegations that his sentence was heavy and politically motivated.

Before the appeal, MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa visited the chief at Khami Medium Prison in Bulawayo.

His defence was led by MDC Alliance deputy president Welshman Ncube and MDC senator David Coltart. The matter was heard by Bulawayo High Court judge Thompson Mabhikwa.