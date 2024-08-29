Chiyangwa Desperate Bid to Clear his Name Amid Land Dispute Allegations

Spread the love

HARARE – Prominent Harare businessman Phillip Chiyangwa has strongly denied allegations that he unlawfully seized land from Chinese-owned firm JC Delonics, pointing to four separate court rulings in his favor.

Chiyangwa, accompanied by his legal representative, Advocate Itai Ndudzo, appeared before the Justice Maphios Cheda-led Commission of Inquiry into Harare City Council operations to address the accusations.

The controversy centers on a piece of property in the Helensvale area of northern Harare, which JC Delonics had developed into a car park at a cost of US$200,000. Nicholas Mandeya, co-director of JC Delonics, previously testified before the commission, claiming that Chiyangwa’s company, Pinnacle Holdings, had illegally taken over the land.

However, Chiyangwa, through his lawyer, expressed frustration that JC Delonics brought the matter before the commission despite the issue being resolved in court.

“JC Delonics initially took the matter to court in 2023, alleging that Pinnacle Holdings was unlawfully claiming ownership of land they believed belonged to them through allocation by the City of Harare,” Ndudzo explained. “They lost in the initial case and subsequently in the High Court. Their appeals to the Supreme Court to stay eviction and seek further appeals were also unsuccessful.”

Chiyangwa emphasized that the dispute had been conclusively settled by the highest court in Zimbabwe, making the appearance before the Commission of Inquiry unnecessary.

Ndudzo further highlighted that the Harare City Council had admitted to Chiyangwa that they had mistakenly leased his land to another company, under the impression that the land was unclaimed.

“This situation compelled Chiyangwa to address the public’s perception and clear his name,” Ndudzo added. “There’s no way Chiyangwa could have been allocated land designated for a road without some form of corruption, which is not the case here. His appearance before the commission, though requested, was to set the record straight.”

Chiyangwa asserted that he has legally owned the disputed land since 2015. He also requested that the commission exclude him from its ongoing inquiry, as his ownership predates the commission’s focus period, which spans from 2017 to 2024.

Retired Justice Cheda excused Chiyangwa from further participation in the inquiry but noted that JC Delonics’ main grievance lies with the city council, which had leased the land despite its prior ownership.

