Chivhayo in-laws’ robber jailed 30 years after speedy trial

HARARE – An armed robber who was part of a gang that seized US$74,000 in both cash and other valuables from businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s in-laws in Marondera recently has been sentenced to 60 years in jail following his conviction for six armed robbery counts.

However, Bigboy Nampungo, 27, from Chitungwiza will serve an effective 30 years after half of his sentence will run concurrently with the first three counts.

His co-accused, Garikai Shangwa, Temptation Dinhidza, Arnold Tafirei, Tawanda Mushayatu, Mike Mhaka, Maramba Vhiya and Takudzwa Maisvoreva were all remanded in custody to April 10.

They are denying the allegations.

Nampungo pleaded guilty to six counts of armed robbery and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

He also admitted during trial that he robbed six people at Chivayo in-laws’ Alpha and Omega Farm last month.

The complainants are Zex Mutasha Rusike, Petros Mabhunu, Medic Zhakata, Tinotenda Shonhiwa, Gerald Muteke and Vimbai Muteke.

The robbery took place on March 18, 2025 at around 1AM.

Nampungo and his accomplices, court was told, hatched a plan to rob the complainants.

“In pursuit of their plan, they proceeded to Alpha and Omega Farm in Marondera armed with three rifles, two pistols, two bolt cutters, machetes and iron bars.

“Upon their arrival, they confronted Mabunhu, the security guard, grabbed him and assaulted him with iron bars and booted feet all over the body demanding to know the whereabouts of the other guards on duty,” Mutsokoti said.

“They tied his hands from behind and legs with cable ties. They marched him into the yard where they confronted Rusike who is employed at the farm as the internal security guard and they disarmed him of his CBC shotgun, force-marched him to the front guardroom.

“They also confronted Zhakata who is a security guard. They struck him several times on the head with iron bars before they tied both his hands and legs with cable tiers,” the State alleges.

The court heard that two of the security guards were left under the guard of two of the accused persons armed with a pistol and an iron bar as the rest force-marched the other security guard to the main house.

On approaching the main entry, the accused allegedly cut the key on the burglar screen with a bolt cutter, forced open the main door and entered the house.

They allegedly went on to force open the kitchen door and force-marched the guard to Gerald’s bedroom where they met him in the passage and demanded cash.

“Fearing for his life, he surrendered cash, US$18 000, a Sarsilmaz pistol loaded with eight rounds and two phones.

“The accused persons then demanded to be shown the safe and on their way, they passed through Vimbai’s bedroom where they demanded cash and safe keys and she surrendered cash, US$1 100, a Chubb safe key and a Samsung Galaxy A35 without a SIM card.

“They took her to the main bedroom where she opened the safe and surrendered cash US$55 000.

“Whilst the accused persons were still in the bedroom, Elphas Maruta, who was armed with a rifle loaded with four rounds, got information of the robbery and advanced towards the house and fired two shots towards the accused persons who also fired back three shots before they fled from the scene with the stolen property,” Mutsokoti further told the court.

According to the State, the stolen goods and properties amounted to US$74,000. – ZimLive

