Chivayo taking legal action against business rivals for leaked tapes

Spread the love

HARARE — Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has issued a statement vehemently denying any involvement in voice messages circulating on social media, which allegedly implicate him in attempts to wield influence over state authorities and facilitate payments to named individuals.

Chivayo, in a detailed response on X, categorically refuted the authenticity of the recordings. “I categorically refute, deny, and dismiss with contempt, recording the voice messages in question,” he asserted.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, I have never, at any material time, recorded the alleged voice messages, neither have I transmitted such to anyone.”

He suggested that the recordings were fabricated using sophisticated technology with the intent of creating false alarm and damaging his reputation.

Chivayo further alleged that the voice messages are part of a sustained attack on his character by two individuals, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu. He described them as “failed, struggling briefcase businessmen” who have made baseless demands for payments.

“These two failed, struggling briefcase businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu are merely overzealous extortionists and fraudsters who solely rely on opportunistic delinquency as a means of survival,” Chivayo stated.

He emphasized that any legitimate claims should be pursued through legal channels, not through public intimidation.

Declaring his readiness to face any legal challenges, Chivayo made it clear that he would not succumb to unlawful demands. “No amount of intimidation, coercion, or duress will ever result in the unlawful making of payments that are not due or payable by me,” he declared.

Chivayo also reserved the right to take stern legal action against those defaming his character and tarnishing his business interests.

Chivayo distanced himself from any business relationship with Chimombe and Mpofu, denying any contractual dealings with them. He also clarified that neither he nor his companies had any contracts with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Department of Immigration, or the Zimbabwe Republic Police, as insinuated in the fabricated messages.

STATEMENT ON VOICE MESSAGES CIRCULATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA. It has been brought to my attention that there are voice messages purportedly being attributed to me which are circulating on various social media platforms. In these ‘voice notes’ I am alleged to have either communicated… pic.twitter.com/kpyn6E05jo — sir_wicknell. (@wicknellchivayo) June 12, 2024

“I further place on record that I have not, whether personally or through any of my companies, been a party to a contract with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Department of Immigration, or the Zimbabwe Republic Police as insinuated in the manufactured voice messages,” he stated.

Chivayo highlighted the politically charged nature of the fake messages, suggesting that the allegations were designed to undermine the credibility of President E.D. Mnangagwa and the legitimacy of the Second Republic following its victory in the August 2023 elections.

“The shadowy intention of these despicable claims is to discredit and soil the image of His Excellency, President E.D. Mnangagwa, the First Family, and the legitimacy of the Second Republic after its resounding victory in the August 2023 harmonized elections,” he said.

Chivayo reaffirmed his non-involvement in any procurement processes related to the elections or other government activities.

Chivayo concluded his statement by emphasizing his commitment to integrity and his readiness to cooperate with any investigations to clear his name and protect his reputation.

“I wish to publicly state that I have not been involved, neither do I hold any influence over procurement processes by ZEC or any other Government Ministries, Departments, or Agencies,” he reiterated.

As this controversy continues to unfold, Chivayo’s strong denial and pledge to uphold transparency will be closely monitored by both the public and authorities.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...