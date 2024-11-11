Chivayo Exempted from Testifying in Goat Procurement Corruption Trial

Spread the love

HARARE – Prominent businessman Wicknell Chivayo walked free from Harare High Court on Monday after a judge dismissed a subpoena that had called him to testify in the corruption trial of his former business associates, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu.

By Tina Musonza

The two are facing corruption charges linked to a contentious tender for goat procurement, while Chivayo himself is embroiled in a separate high-profile corruption case related to election procurement, reportedly worth over US$100 million.

Justice Pisirayi Kwenda ruled that Chivayo was not a “necessary witness” in Chimombe and Mpofu’s trial, a decision welcomed by Chivayo’s attorney, Silvester Hashiti.

“The court found there was no justifiable reason for Mr. Chivayo’s involvement as a witness in this particular case,” Hashiti commented following the ruling.

The subpoena, initiated by the defendants as part of their defense, sought to involve Chivayo on grounds that his testimony could clarify details regarding the tender process in question. However, the judge’s decision effectively releases Chivayo from any direct involvement in this trial, allowing him to focus on his own legal matters.

Chivayo, known for his investments in energy and other sectors, is no stranger to legal scrutiny. His alleged involvement in a separate, large-scale election procurement scandal has drawn considerable public interest due to the vast sums implicated.

This latest ruling comes amid heightened public and judicial scrutiny on government tendering processes in Zimbabwe, especially for high-value projects. The focus is intensifying on transparency within the awarding of public contracts, bringing high-profile figures like Chivayo under increasing examination.

