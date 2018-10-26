Chivayo acquitted, Gnimbi to face trial

HARARE – Controversial Harare businessman Wicknell Chivayo has been acquitted of fraud charges he jointly faced with fellow businessman Genius Kadungure relating to 1.5 million rand where they allegedly swindled Kadoma miners Ivon and Enos Gatawa and Zanu PF MP Dexter Nduna.

Regional Magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire, however, ruled that Kadungure has a case to answer and should be put to his defence.

The Harare Regional Magistrate declared that no link had been established by the state to prove Chivayo had played a part in the case.

However, such was not the case for Kadungure, whom the court found had played a part in the case and prima facie evidence of his involvement had been established by the state.

Advocate Lewis Uriri confirmed the court’s findings on behalf of his client Chivayo and said Kadungure will now be put to his defence.

Mr Nemadire postponed the trial to the 15th of November at the request of Kadungure’s lawyers who indicated that Mr Jonathan Samukange Kadungure’s lawyer of choice was in Gweru on parliament business. – ZBC