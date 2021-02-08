Chipinge town secretary arrested for corruption

CHIPINGE Town secretary Susan Dube was arrested this Monday morning and taken to the local Magistrates’ court right away.

Dube is facing a charge of criminal abuse of office after she allegedly offered a 1 000 square metre stand to a trainee.

The trainee, according to papers, did not qualify for the scheme which is reserved for permanent staff members who pay only 40% of market prices.

The matter is being handled by CID from the Anticorruption Commission and the case was unraveled by an audit resulting in a report to the Police.

Timothy Katsande was prosecuting and the Magistrate hearing the case was Poterai Gwezhira.

It is the State case that Dube employed Janson Mhlanga on October 31, 2018 on a graduate trainee planner contract. Meanwhile Chipinge Town Council has a staff quota benefit scheme which is enjoyed by permanent employees. They get a stand at 40% of the market value.

On January 8, 2020, Mhlanga applied for and got stand number 4767 St Kelvin Chipinge measuring 1 000 square metres. The State alleges that the accused’s actions are contrary to or inconsistent with her duties as a public officer.

Dube is being represented by Langton Mhungu of Mhungu and associates. – Masvingo Mirror