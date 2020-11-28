Chipinge herbal medicine company in court

A herbal medicine company — Twelve 0 Two Herbal Medicines — was recently dragged to court for operating in Chipinge without a trading licence.

The company was represented by its Mutare branch manager, Mr Trust Mapfumo, and appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Mrs Elizabeth Hanzi, for contravening Statutory Instrument 97 of 2015 (Medicines and Allied Substances Control). Mr Mapfumo argued that they were waiting for their licence from their Harare headquarters when they were arrested.

The court heard that on November 1, detectives who were on patrol in Chipinge approached Twelve 0 Two Herbal Medicines’ employee — Ms Chido Gundumura — who was advertising the company’s products through fliers.

The detectives requested for an approval letter from the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe, but Ms Gundumura failed to produce it.