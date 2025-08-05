Chinese national appears in court for ‘externalising’ $880,000

HARARE – A Chinese businesswoman based in Harare has been arrested and brought before the courts on allegations of illegally externalising over US$880,000 without the approval of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

Sun Limin, 52, of Avondale appeared before a Harare magistrate on Monday, facing charges under the Exchange Control Act and the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act.

She was granted US$500 bail and ordered to surrender her passport to the clerk of court. The court also directed her to reside at her current address until the case is finalised.

According to the state, represented by Detective Assistant Inspector Chivasa-T of the CID Asset Forfeiture Unit (Northern Region), the alleged offences occurred between January 2024 and July 2025.

Prosecutors allege that Limin devised a plan to purchase goods from China using informal money transfer systems—commonly referred to as “mukando”—bypassing the RBZ’s exchange control regulations.

“In pursuit of her plan, the accused used informal money transfer systems to purchase goods from China without the authority of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe,” the state submitted.

The goods were allegedly imported through Forbes Border Post in Mutare. Detectives say they recovered customs bills of entry during a search at her workplace, confirming a pattern of imports from China.

The state further alleges that by using foreign accounts to pay for the goods and importing them formally, Limin attempted to conceal the origin, nature, and destination of the funds—which authorities suspect to be the proceeds of crime.

“The accused concealed or disguised the true nature or source, location, or disposition of cash, knowing or suspecting that such funds were proceeds of crime,” prosecutors added.