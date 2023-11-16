Chinese military contractor loses US$1 million cash in a Harare home burglary

Police have launched an investigation after a Chinese military contractor lost US$1 million cash that she kept at her Borrowdale Brooke home to thieves.

Li Fang, 38, locked her room in the shared house on Villa Drive on November 5 and went to Zvishavane, leaving the stash in a bag, police said.

She returned on November 14 and found the bag open and the money missing. US$3,000 kept in a second bag was also taken. Her bedroom window was open and the latch had been vandalised.

“She advised her friends who stay at the same house and was informed that they also lost airtime worth US$120 and US$800 cash from their rooms,” according to an internal police memo of the incident seen by ZimLive.

The Highlands Criminal Investigations Department is leading the investigation.

Fang works at Msasa Army Factory in Harare where her company produces army uniforms in a partnership with the Zimbabwe military.

Source – zimlive

