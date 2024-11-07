Chimombe, Mpofu denied bail again

Spread the love

Harare businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu were denied bail in a case where they face allegations of using fraudulent documents to secure a $9.2 million tender for a Harare street lights project.

Presiding over the bail application, Magistrate Mrs. Marehwanazvo Gofa ruled that there were no substantial changes in circumstances to warrant their release. Consequently, Chimombe and Mpofu were remanded in custody until November 28, pending the completion of police investigations into the matter.

The duo is accused of presenting falsified documents in their bid for the lucrative street lights tender, which has drawn public attention and scrutiny over potential fraud in government contract allocations. As the case continues to unfold, both men remain in custody as authorities work to gather further evidence related to the alleged fraudulent activity.

Source – the chronicle

