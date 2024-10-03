Chibaya sent back to jail while awaiting bail determination

Spread the love

Citizens Coalition For Change activist Amos Chibaya, arrested Monday on allegations of inciting public violence will endure another night in custody after his bail hearing was moved to Thursday.

Chibaya appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi and was not asked to plead.

According to the State, Chibaya was part of CCC activists who staged demonstrations at the Harare Magistrate Court in June this year demanding the release of 77 party activists who had been denied bail together with their interim leader Jameson Timba.

It is alleged that Chibaya then convened a meeting at the entrance of the Harare Magistrates’ Court building where Agency Gumbo and Ostallos Gift Siziba were among the speakers.

During the meeting, Chibaya allegedly uttered incitement words which include ” Chi regime chinotya vanhu, chikaona vanhu chinobvunda, Havana kuhwina maelections, togona kufuma tavakutonga, Zimbabwe haisi yeZANU PF, Zimbabwe is not a Mnangagwa Dynasty yekumbunyikidza vanhu zvinofanira kupera.”

It is alleged that Chibaya encouraged the people to come in large numbers to force authorities to release their detained colleagues.

“As a result of the incitement, some people at the meeting promised Chibaya to take the prisoners out by force by saying in vernacular “Tichavatora Nechisimba, eheeee”.