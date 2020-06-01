Chamisa’s lawyer Thabani Mpofu charged for fraud, detained in custody

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Monday preferred charges against outspoken lawyer Thabani Mpofu on allegations of falsifying information that he submitted to the Constitutional Court in January 2019.

In an acknowledgment form signed by Mpofu and seen by this publication, the ZRP are charging him for claiming the existence of an individual named Simbarashe Zuze while filing an affidavit to the Constitutional Court.

Mpofu, while filling in a charge form at the ZRP confirmed “… that enquiries are being made in connection with a case of defeating or obstructing the case of justice as defined in section 184(1) (d) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, chapter 9:23, which occurred at the Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe, Harare, on January 25, 2019 where it is alleged that I, acting with Makanza (NFPK) and Choice Damiso, well knowing that Simbarashe Zuze does not exist …”, proceeded and insisted otherwise.

The ZRP alleges that Mpofu went ahead to represent in a Constitutional Court a man who does not exist.

The man, Zuze, is alleged to have challenged the appointment of Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In his court case, Zuze challenged the appointment of Hodzi as not fit for the job as he was the third best candidate.

Mpofu lost the case after his applicant, Zuze, was deemed not an adult, let alone Zimbabwean.

Mpofu has been detaned at Rodsville Police station and is expected to appear in court Tuesday. – Zim Morning Post