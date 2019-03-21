Chalton Hwende disowns twitter account

MDC deputy treasurer general, Chalton Hwende, has distanced himself from a Twitter account bearing his name.

Hwende, who is also the MP for Kuwadzana East constituency, is facing treason charges after he allegedly used the Twitter handle to commit the crime of subverting a constitutionally elected government.

Hwende, through his lawyer Harrison Nkomo, said:

The State has no evidence to say the twitter account belongs to the accused person and we are denying the allegations because the account does not belong to him regardless of the fact that the so-called alleged utterances do not constitute a crime and it is nowhere in the law that when someone complains about something then it becomes a crime.

Hwende was arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport early in March on his return from Namibia where he had been visiting his family.

His arrest is linked to the January protests which followed an unprecedented fuel price hike by the government.

The government has continued to blame the MDC for the demonstration that was called for by labour unions.

Source: Piundula