CCC MP Sagandira granted US$150 bail

Spread the love

MEMBER of House of Assembly for Makoni Central Patrick Sagandira today appeared before Mutare magistrate Ms Anne Ndiraya, facing allegations of unlawfully allocating himself a 300-square-metre piece of land without proper documentation.

He was remanded to July 11 on US$150 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Sagandira is required to report to Mutare Central police station every fortnight on Fridays.

Rusape Town Council planner, Mr Blessing Kwambana is the complainant.

It is alleged that Sagandira, elected to Parliament in 2023 on a Coalition for Citizens for Change (CCC) ticket, unlawfully allocated himself the State land in Magamba, Rusape, without obtaining a lease or permit from Rusape Town Council.

Prosecutor Mr Thurstone Mubvumbi said Sagandira erected structures on the land without written authorisation or consent from the council.

He then established a grinding mill business and leased part of the land to two individuals operating a furniture shop and brick moulding business.

According to Rusape Town Council’s layout plan, the land in question is designated as public open space for parking and landscaping.

On November 8, 2024, Rusape Town Council issued an Enforcement Order under Section 32 of the Regional and Town Planning Act [Chapter 29:12], directing Sagandira to vacate the premises and demolish the structures.

However, he failed to comply and continued operating his business.

The matter was subsequently reported to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on June 3, 2025, leading to the legislator’s arrest. – Herald