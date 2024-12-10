CCC Faction Takes Tshabangu to Court Over Leadership Purge

Spread the love

Harare – A faction of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Welshman Ncube has filed a lawsuit against Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-proclaimed secretary-general of the party, to prevent him from removing key parliamentary leaders.

Tshabangu controversially assumed control of the opposition party earlier this year, sidelining its founding leader, Nelson Chamisa, through contentious court rulings. Since then, he has sought to reshuffle chairpersons of parliamentary portfolio committees affiliated with the CCC.

Critics accuse Tshabangu of attempting to replace influential committee leaders with loyalists amid allegations of financial incentives being exchanged to secure positions.

The internal power struggle has also extended to disputes over the allocation of government funding under the Political Parties Finance Act. Tshabangu and Ncube’s factions have clashed over control of these funds, deepening divisions within the party.

The court case underscores the growing tensions within the CCC as it grapples with internal power dynamics, threatening its cohesion as Zimbabwe’s main opposition force.

