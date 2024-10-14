CCC Activist Amos Chibaya Denied Bail Over Incitement Charges

Spread the love

Harare,— Amos Chibaya, an activist with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has been denied bail by Harare provincial magistrate Dennis Mangosi, citing concerns that Chibaya poses a flight risk.

Chibaya faces charges of inciting public violence during a gathering at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on June 25. The incident occurred when CCC members, including Chibaya, gathered in support of Jameson Timba and others awaiting a bail ruling. Chibaya allegedly convened a meeting at the courthouse entrance, encouraging resistance against the justice system.